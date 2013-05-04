(Adds quotes)

May 4 France's Sebastien Loeb won the Rally of Argentina for the eighth year in a row in a Citroen on Saturday.

The nine-times world champion, who is not defending his title this season as he is competing in only a limited programme of events, beat Volkswagen-driving compatriot Sebastien Ogier into second place by 55 seconds.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala finished third for Volkswagen.

Ogier had won the last three rallies but retained the championship lead after five of the 13 rounds with 122 points to Loeb's 68. Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen, Ogier's closest real rival for the crown, has 57.

"It's great emotion to win here," the champion said. "After so many months since my last gravel rally it was difficult to find the feeling in the first stage and to get the car working for me. But it was the perfect drive."

The rally, based in Villa Carlos Paz near Cordoba to the north of Buenos Aires, was Loeb's first since Sweden in February, and third of the season, and he will not compete again in the championship until France in October.

The next rally is in Greece at the end of May.

Loeb has an unprecedented career tally of 78 world championship rally wins and Saturday's was likely to be his last on gravel, with France being an asphalt event.

The official wrc.com website said an estimated 80,000 spectators lined the roadside on the final El Condor stage to see Loeb's Argentine farewell.

Ogier had won five of the first six stages of the event but handed Loeb the lead when he went off the road on Friday.

"It's a good result for us," the title favourite said. "We had a lot of problems this weekend but we're happy to be at the end ... we had a few problems even this morning."

Russian driver Evgeny Novikov finished fourth with Belgian Thierry Neuville fifth, both in Ford Fiestas. Hirvonen was sixth.