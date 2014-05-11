INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 11 Finland's Jari-Matti Lattvala won the Rally of Argentina on Sunday as his Volkswagen team claimed a record ninth victory in a row in the world championship.
Latvala's team mate and championship leader Sebastien Ogier was runner-up, one minute and 26.9 seconds behind. Citroen's British driver Kris Meeke finished third.
Volkswagen had equalled Citroen's 2011 record of eight successive wins in the previous round in Portugal.
Champion Ogier has 112 points to Latvala's 88 after five rounds of the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.