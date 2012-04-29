(Adds details)
April 29 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb chalked up the
70th victory of his world championship career on Sunday after
winning Rally Argentina for the seventh year in a row.
Victory was entirely predictable for the eight-times world
champion after Citroen ordered his Finnish team mate Mikko
Hirvonen to hold position and not challenge the Frenchman for
first place.
With no contest between the front two, and a huge gap
between them and the next placed car on the gravel roads near
Cordoba, championship leader Loeb saved his tyres and cruised to
his third win of the season 15.2 seconds ahead of Hirvonen.
"Another victory here in Argentina it's incredible for me
and especially after Portugal it was important for the team to
react like this," said Loeb, who had started the event four
points clear of Norway's Petter Solberg and 16 ahead of
Hirvonen.
"It has been a great rally here with Mikko finishing
second."
Norway's Mads Ostberg, winner of the previous race in
Portugal after Loeb crashed and Hirvonen was then disqualified
on post-race checks after being hailed as the winner, took third
place in a Ford.
He was gifted the place after Spanish stand-in Dani Sordo,
replacing Finland's injured Jari-Matti Latvala at the works
Ford team, suffered mechanical problems and retired with the
podium in sight.
Martin Prokop of the Czech Republic was fourth, also in a
Ford, with Belgian Thierry Neuville fifth in a Citroen ahead of
Solberg for Ford.
Solberg took three bonus points however for winning the
final 4.15km 'power stage' and extended Ford's run of scoring
finishes to 150 rallies.
Frenchman Sebastien Ogier was seventh in a Skoda, with
Russian Evgeny Novikov eighth for Ford, Qatar's Nasser
Al-Attiyah (Citroen) ninth and Estonian Ott Tanak collecting a
point for Ford in 10th place.
Five of the top-10 finishers had rejoined the rally with
time penalties after earlier retirements.
Former Formula One racer Eliseo Salazar of Chile, now 57,
finished 12th in a prodrive Mini on his world rally championship
debut.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)