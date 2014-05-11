INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Argentina on Saturday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 3:33:19.100 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:31.200 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 03:47.000 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 05:43.000 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 06:40.900 6. Robert Kubica (Poland) Ford 07:14.400 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 07:52.000 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 08:20.900 9. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 16:20.600 10. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 20:35.800
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.