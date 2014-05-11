INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Argentina on Sunday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 4:41:24.800 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +01:26.900 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 05:54.700 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 06:18.300 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 08:25.800 6. Robert Kubica (Poland) Ford 10:08.000 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 10:32.200 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 12:03.900 9. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 19:54.800 10. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 23:10.200 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.