Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Bahrain Grand Prix
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Argentina on Friday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 1:26:31.300 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:07.900 3. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:11.400 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:25.700 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:49.000 6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:07.900 7. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 04:04.400 8. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 05:33.800 9. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Citroen 06:05.100 10. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 07:34.400
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
April 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, third round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 2 1 3 5