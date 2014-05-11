INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Argentina on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 112 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 88 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) 48 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 48 5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) 40 6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 32 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 31 8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) 26 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 22 10. Bryan Bouffier (France) 18 11. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 16 12. Ott Taenak (Estonia) 10 13. Robert Kubica (Poland) 8 14. Benito Guerra (Mexico) M-Sport World Rally Team 8 15. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Hyundai Motorsport 6 16. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Pontus Tidemand 4 17. Juho Haenninen (Finland) 4 18. Jaroslav Melicharek (Slovakia) Slovakia World Rally Team 4 19. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 3 20. Matteo Gamba (Italy) Matteo Gamba 2 21. Craig Breen (Ireland) 2 22. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) 2 23. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1 Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 187 2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 90 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 68 4. Hyundai Motorsport 55 5. Volkswagen Motorsport II 52 6. Jipocar Czech National Team 24 7. RK M-Sport World Rally Team 12
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.