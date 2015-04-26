April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Argentina on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 84 2. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 51 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 47 4. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 41 5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 35 6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 35 7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 30 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 26 9. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 19 10. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Mitsubishi 12 11. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 10 12. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 8 13. Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari (Qatar) Youth & Sports Qatar Rally Team 6 13. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 6 15. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 6 16. Diego Dominguez (Paraguay) Diego Dominguez 4 17. Gustavo Saba (Paraguay) Saba Competicion 2 17. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) D-Max Racing 2 17. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 20. Federico Villagra (Argentina) Federico Villagra 1 20. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1 Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 99 2. Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 75 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 48 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 42 5. Jipocar Czech National Team 20 6. Volkswagen Motorsport II 15 7. Hyundai Motorsport N 3 8. FWRT 1