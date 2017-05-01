Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
May 1 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Argentina on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 162 2. Hyundai Motorsport 140 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 99 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 71
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.