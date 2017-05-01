Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
May 1 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Argentina on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 102 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 84 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 66 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 51 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 42 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 33 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 33 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27 10. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 15 11. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 12 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10 13. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 5 14. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 4 15. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 16. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 17. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 18. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1 19. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.