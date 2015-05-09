SYDNEY May 9 A child was killed and two others seriously injured after a rally car ploughed into a group of spectators at a race in Australia on Saturday, police and local media said.

Western Australia state police released a statement saying the incident happened during the Donnelly Rally, which is part of the Western Australia Rally Championship.

"A participating vehicle involved in a rally event ... left the road and collided with spectators," the statement read.

"Early reports confirm at least two persons are seriously injured, with one child deceased."

Local media said the crash happened in a forest about 280 kilometres (174 miles) south of the state capital Perth and the two seriously injured children had been flown to a hospital in Perth. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)