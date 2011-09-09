SYDNEY, Sept 9 Mikko Hirvonen benefited from
twin Citroen retirements and survived Ford team mate Jari-Matti
Latvala's late challenge to grab a seven-second lead in the
rally of Australia on Friday.
The Finn prospered when Citroen's Sebastien Loeb retired
after rolling over on stage two at Coffs Harbour on the New
South Wales east coast.
Hirvonen could not believe his luck as Sebastian Ogier
subsequently crashed into a tree at the treacherous Shipmans
stage to join team mate Loeb on the sidelines.
"It was so unbelievably slippery and when you brake it is
like ice," Hirvonen was quoted as saying by the event's official
website (www.rallyaustralia.com).
"I went off the road but it was into a field so there was
nothing to hit."
The biggest threat to his lead came from team mate and
compatriot Latvala, who spun and lost 20 seconds in the morning
following a steering problem but was fastest in three of the
day's six gravel tests to lie second.
Petter Solberg overcame a high-speed spin and a trip into a
field to lie third in his privateer Citroen, ahead of brother
Henning. Several drivers either spun or went off the road.
Citroen has not confirmed if Loeb and Ogier would resume the
rally.
Former Formula One champion and Ice 1 Racing driver Kimi
Raikkonen skipped the event and has been excluded from the
end-of-season classification of the World Rally Championship.
