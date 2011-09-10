SYDNEY, Sept 10 Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala cashed
in on team mate Mikko Hirvonen's struggles on loose gravel to
grab the lead after the second day of the Rally Australia on
Saturday.
After a wet and eventful opening day, blue skies and dry
weather greeted the crews but the brightness was probably lost
on Hirvonen.
The Finn began with a seven second lead but squandered the
advantage in the opening test, losing precious time sweeping
aside loose gravel in the region south of Coffs Harbour.
It allowed compatriot Latvala to power ahead in the first
stage and the Ford driver fiercely protected the lead to make
sure he would start the final day with a 22.7 second cushion.
Latvala will also be first though Sunday's final six tests
but the Finn is unperturbed.
"I'm not worried about running first," he told the event
website (www.rallyaustralia.com).
"There has not been a big fight but there has been some
pressure because you need to keep your car on the road and that
has not been easy."
Norway's Petter Solberg maintained third position in his
privately entered Citroen, 59.5s adrift of the lead after a
trouble-free day.
"We know (Latvala and Hirvonen) are strong but you can never
say never," said Solberg who ended the day ahead of
fourth-placed Briton Matthew Wilson.
Wilson's Ford team mate Henning Solberg was forced out
because of an electrical glitch but the Citroen duo of Sebastien
Ogier and world championship leader Sebastien Loeb re-joined the
rally, both having retired on Friday.
