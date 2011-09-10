SYDNEY, Sept 10 Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala cashed in on team mate Mikko Hirvonen's struggles on loose gravel to grab the lead after the second day of the Rally Australia on Saturday.

After a wet and eventful opening day, blue skies and dry weather greeted the crews but the brightness was probably lost on Hirvonen.

The Finn began with a seven second lead but squandered the advantage in the opening test, losing precious time sweeping aside loose gravel in the region south of Coffs Harbour.

It allowed compatriot Latvala to power ahead in the first stage and the Ford driver fiercely protected the lead to make sure he would start the final day with a 22.7 second cushion.

Latvala will also be first though Sunday's final six tests but the Finn is unperturbed.

"I'm not worried about running first," he told the event website (www.rallyaustralia.com).

"There has not been a big fight but there has been some pressure because you need to keep your car on the road and that has not been easy."

Norway's Petter Solberg maintained third position in his privately entered Citroen, 59.5s adrift of the lead after a trouble-free day.

"We know (Latvala and Hirvonen) are strong but you can never say never," said Solberg who ended the day ahead of fourth-placed Briton Matthew Wilson.

Wilson's Ford team mate Henning Solberg was forced out because of an electrical glitch but the Citroen duo of Sebastien Ogier and world championship leader Sebastien Loeb re-joined the rally, both having retired on Friday.

