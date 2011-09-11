SYDNEY, Sept 11 Ford driver Mikko Hirvonen
powered to his third Rally Australia title on Sunday to narrow
Sebastien Loeb's lead in the World Rally Championship standings.
The 2006 and 2009 winner began the final day of the Coffs
Coast event 22.7 seconds behind team mate Jari-Matti Latvala,
who slowed on the penultimate stage to allow Hirvonen to pocket
maximum points in the emotional one-two finish.
Ford's second victory of the season coincided with the 10th
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington,
which the American team marked by carrying memorial stickers on
its factory machines.
"This is a fantastic feeling and a very important result for
the team and for my championship chances," said Hirvonen, who
now trails Loeb (196) by 15 points.
"I have to say a big thank you to my team and also to
Jari-Matti for slowing down. I'm back in the game but we have to
work really hard now to improve our pace on tarmac."
Latvala finished 14.7s behind Hirvonen.
"Of course it would have been great to have won the rally
but it was a great result for the team," said the Finn.
Petter Solberg came third in his Citroen, his second podium
finish this season, ahead of Briton Matthew Wilson.
Championship leader Loeb put behind his roll on Friday to
claim the final point with a 10th place finish.
