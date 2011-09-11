SYDNEY, Sept 11 Ford driver Mikko Hirvonen powered to his third Rally Australia title on Sunday to narrow Sebastien Loeb's lead in the World Rally Championship standings.

The 2006 and 2009 winner began the final day of the Coffs Coast event 22.7 seconds behind team mate Jari-Matti Latvala, who slowed on the penultimate stage to allow Hirvonen to pocket maximum points in the emotional one-two finish.

Ford's second victory of the season coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington, which the American team marked by carrying memorial stickers on its factory machines.

"This is a fantastic feeling and a very important result for the team and for my championship chances," said Hirvonen, who now trails Loeb (196) by 15 points.

"I have to say a big thank you to my team and also to Jari-Matti for slowing down. I'm back in the game but we have to work really hard now to improve our pace on tarmac."

Latvala finished 14.7s behind Hirvonen.

"Of course it would have been great to have won the rally but it was a great result for the team," said the Finn.

Petter Solberg came third in his Citroen, his second podium finish this season, ahead of Briton Matthew Wilson.

Championship leader Loeb put behind his roll on Friday to claim the final point with a 10th place finish.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more rallying click on