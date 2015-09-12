Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Australia on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 2:20:51.800 2. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen +00:00.300 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:02.600 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:09.100 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:19.400 6. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:39.100 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:03.900 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:10.200 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 03:15.100 10. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 08:30.400
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari