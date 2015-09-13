Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Australia on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 2:59:16.400 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:12.300 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:32.600 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:38.500 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:55.100 6. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 01:38.000 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 02:08.300 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 02:15.200 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 04:33.700 10. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 11:46.500 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US
March 22 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne: