Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Australia on Friday 1. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 57:16.700 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:15.400 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:22.500 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:23.700 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 00:38.800 6. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 00:46.600 7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:50.200 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 01:30.600 9. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 02:20.300 10. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 02:24.700
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.