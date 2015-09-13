Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Australia on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 235 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 134 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 110 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 90 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 86 6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 72 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 63 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 62 9. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 56 10. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 56 11. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 33 12. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 9 13. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Juho Haenninen 8 14. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 8 15. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 7 16. Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari (Qatar) Youth & Sports Qatar Rally Team 6 17. Robert Kubica (Poland) Robert Kubica 6 18. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 6 19. Diego Dominguez (Paraguay) Diego Dominguez 4 19. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda Motorsport 4 19. Paolo Andreucci (Italy) F.P.F. Sport S.R.L. 4 22. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 2 22. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 2 22. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 25. Gustavo Saba (Paraguay) Saba Competicion 2 26. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 1 26. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1 26. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) FWRT 1
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US
March 22 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne: