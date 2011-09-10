Sept 10 Rally of Australia times after second leg
on Saturday
1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford
2:43:47.400
2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford
+00:22.700
3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Citroen
00:59.500
4. Matthew Wilson (Britain) Ford
05:53.700
5. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Ford
09:24.400
6. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Subaru
13:29.200
7. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) Mitsubishi
13:32.100
8. Oleksandr Saliuk (Ukraine) Mitsubishi
15:33.100
9. Benito Guerra (Mexico) Mitsubishi
16:35.000
10. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford
17:00.800
