Nov 10 Sebastien Loeb led the British
rally at the end of the first day on Thursday but his hopes of
claiming an eighth successive world championship were dented
when team mate Sebastien Ogier crashed out on the opening stage
in Wales.
French Citroen driver Loeb, who has an eight-point advantage
over Finnish Ford driver Mikko Hirvonen going into this final
race of the season, leads his title rival by just 0.7 seconds.
Loeb had been hoping compatriot Ogier would be able to help
him fight off Hirvonen for the title by taking points off him
but an accident in stage one meant the second Citroen driver was
forced to miss stages two and three.
Ogier will restart on Friday but is unlikely to claw his way
back into a point-scoring position.
"It's a shame," Loeb said on the World Rally Championship
website (www.wrc.com).
"It can make it a little bit more difficult now. It was
going to be better for me if somebody other than Mikko won the
rally, because the difference between second and third place is
smaller than first and second.
"It would have been good if he (Ogier) had been winning the
rally. Now, if I don't win and Mikko does, then it can come down
to the powerstage and this is difficult. But, this is how it is,
I'm on my own now."
Loeb has 222 points in the overall standings, with Hirvonen
on 214. Ogier is third on 193.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester, editing by Ed Osmond; To
query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)