Nov 11 Mikko Hirvonen's dream of ending
Sebastien Loeb's record run of world rally titles lay in tatters
on Friday after his Ford stopped on the first full day of the
season-ending Rally of Britain.
Citroen's Loeb, chasing his eighth championship in a row and
with an eight point lead, took over at the front from his
Finnish rival.
"It's over for sure," Hirvonen, who is allowed to rejoin the
rally on Saturday but may not able to due to damage to the car's
engine, told the official wrc.com website of his bid for a first
title.
"I have to thank the team for a really good effort and all
the help. Unfortunately we have to look to the future and see
what we can do."
Hirvonen, who had taken the overall lead earlier in the day
from Loeb, had to pull over on the road while attempting to
nurse the Ford back to the service area in Builth Wells in
central Wales.
The Finn's Fiesta had hit a submerged branch on the seventh,
Dyfnant, stage and damaged the car's radiator.
"There was a big slide and the rear touched the bank," he
reported.
"I spun and it pulled the front of the car into a bank where
there was a tree stump. The wood came through the radiator.
There was no real damage but we lost all the water in the
engine. We carried on for five-six km but that was it."
Even before he stopped, Hirvonen had lost almost four
minutes to Loeb, the overnight leader after three stages on
Thursday, because of the incident.
"It's devastating to go out in an incredible battle with
Sebastien Loeb," said Ford team boss Malcolm Wilson. "We will
try to fix the car but it does look like there's too much damage
to the engine.
"It's a huge disappointment for the whole team after
getting back into the championship fight again and then sadly
losing it on the first day of the event."
