LONDON Nov 13 Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala completed a comfortable victory at the season-ending Rally of Britain on Sunday after title-winner Sebastien Loeb crashed out in a head-on collision with another car.

Latvala began the day in a close fight with Loeb but was virtually guaranteed victory when the Citroen driver was involved in an accident with a member of the public.

The Frenchman, who wrapped up a record eighth successive championship on Friday when title rival Mikko Hirvonen dropped out, collided with the other car while leaving the 18th stage in mid-Wales.

Latvala's victory was his first since Finland last season and Ford's third in this year's championship after his team mate Hirvonen won in Sweden and Australia.

"It's a great feeling because it's been very stressful and frustrating since my last win," Latvala said on the WRC website (wrc.com).

"It's a great way to finish the season 2011. We now need to push for the world title with Ford next year."

Loeb, who started the day 6.1 seconds behind the Finn, suffered radiator damage as he hit another car on a narrow section of road leaving the halfway stage.

The crash handed second spot to Norway's Mads Ostberg who finished three minutes 42 seconds off the lead while compatriot Henning Solberg was third.

Loeb, finished the season with 222 points, eight clear of Finland's Hirvonen in second, while France's Sebastien Ogier was third on 196.