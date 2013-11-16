LONDON Nov 16 Poland's Robert Kubica crashed out of the season-ending Wales Rally GB for the second time in two days on Saturday after what he called a 'blackout in communication' with his new Italian co-driver.

The former Formula One driver had rolled his Citroen off the road on Friday when he misjudged a braking point but the damage was light enough to allow him to re-start with a time penalty on Saturday.

They left the road again on the day's second stage, plunging 60 metres down a Welsh hillside.

"We hit a big rock but I think we just had a misunderstanding in the pace notes," he told the wrc.com website.

"In a place where I should be braking I was still flat (out)and by the time I saw the corner it was too late."

Kubica parted from his regular Polish co-driver Maciek Baran afer winning the second tier WRC2 title last month and was making his full WRC debut with Michele Ferrara sitting alongside and reading out instructions in Italian.

"Yesterday I had a mistake on the mud, we just slipped off the road, and today we had a kind of blackout in communication," said Kubica.

"It's quite disappointing. We came here to gain experience and we just end up twice in the ditch."

France's world champion Sebastien Ogier was leading the rally into the final day for Volkswagen, with a 20.3 second lead over Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)