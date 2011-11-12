Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 12 Rally of Britain second leg classification Saturday. 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford 2:38:37.900 2. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen +00:06.100 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:43.900 4. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 05:35.000 5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Mini 06:20.000 6. Matthew Wilson (Britain) Ford 07:05.600 7. Dennis Kuipers (Netherlands) Ford 07:57.400 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 08:02.300 9. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 08:22.300 10. Ken Block (U.S.) Ford 13:24.700 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.