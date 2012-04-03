April 3 Citroen dropped plans for an appeal on
Tuesday that would, if successful, have seen their eight-times
world rally champion Sebastien Loeb lose the overall lead to
team mate Mikko Hirvonen.
The decision not to contest a stewards' decision to strip
Hirvonen of his first win for the team in Portugal last weekend
meant Norwegian Ford driver Mads Ostberg could finally celebrate
his maiden victory in the world championship.
"Citroen Racing had initially stated its intention to appeal
against the decision of the stewards," the manufacturer said in
a statement.
"Further analysis of the matter did not uncover any new
technical elements. After consulting with various experts,
Citroen Racing has therefore decided against pursuing the appeal
with the FIA's International Court of Appeal."
Hirvonen finished first in Portugal on Sunday, with the 25
points sending him nine points clear of Frenchman Loeb, who had
crashed out on the first day, after four rallies.
However the Finn was then excluded from the classification
after his car failed post-event scrutineering and Ostberg was
promoted to first. Russian Evgeny Novikov finished second with
Norway's Petter Solberg third in a Ford 1-2-3.
The exclusion meant Loeb stayed top, four points clear of
Solberg.
Champions Citroen had said they would appeal, leaving the
results provisional, with a further 48 hours allowed for them to
confirm a move that would likely have been both long and costly.
"We had stated our intention to appeal in order to give us
time to analyse the matter in more detail," said team principal
Yves Matton.
"As regards the clutch, our supplier has sent us a letter of
apology acknowledging the existence of a batch of parts which
were different from those on the homologation documentation.
This letter confirms it was never our intention to cheat.
"At the same time, this situation forces us to look again at
our procedures, since these parts were not picked up during our
own checks."
Hirvonen, who raced for Ford last year, said he was
disappointed but not angry.
"These things happen. You have to accept them when they do,
learn the necessary lessons and go again. Citroen has done a lot
for me in the last few months so I stand united with the team at
this difficult time," he said.
