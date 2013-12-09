Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
LONDON Dec 9 British driver Kris Meeke and Norway's Mads Oestberg will be Citroen's main drivers in next year's world rally championship, the French manufacturer said on Monday.
Meeke, from Northern Ireland, competed in two rounds of the championship this season. Oestberg won in Portugal last year with the M-Sport Ford team.
"I know that I'll have to be patient in the first half of the season and learn all about the rallies that I haven't done before," said the 34-year-old Meeke.
Abu Dhabi driver Khalid al Qassimi will drive in the rounds in Sweden, Portugal, Italy and Spain while also competing in the Middle East rally championship.
The Citroen announcement ended Mikko Hirvonen's two years with the team, with a move to M-Sport expected. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.