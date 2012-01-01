Jan 1 Argentine motorcycle rider Jorge
Martinez Boero was killed when he crashed early in the first
stage of the Dakar Rally in Argentina on Sunday.
Boero, 38, was nearing the end of a special section among
dunes on the Atlantic coast on his Beta RR450 on the stage from
Mar del Plata in Buenos Aires province to Santa Rosa in La Pampa
in the centre of the country, organisers said.
The son of a former national motor racing champion and
taking part in his second Dakar rally, he suffered serious
injuries to his thorax and cardiac arrest.
"The rider suffered a cardiac arrest following his fall and
was attended five minutes after the accident by the medical
staff, who reached the place of the incident by helicopter,"
said a statement on the official race website (www.dakar.com).
"Despite their best efforts, the doctors were unable to
resuscitate the pilot, who died while he was being taken to
hospital."
The rally, which moved from Africa to South America for
security reasons four years ago, is notoriously dangerous and
has claimed several lives in the past.
"However experienced the racers may be, they know the Dakar
is high risk and that unfortunately this (kind of accident) can
happen. Any error can cost you your life," Ignacio Crotto, race
coordinator for the province of Buenos Aires, told TN television
news.
Previously raced in Argentina and Chile, this year's rally
has been extended to include Peru and covers a distance of
nearly 9,000 km, finishing in Lima on Jan. 15.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Justin
Palmer)