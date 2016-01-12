BELEN, Argentina Jan 12 A lorry driver was killed in the second fatal accident linked to the 2016 Dakar Rally on Tuesday, although it took place far from the Andean province of La Rioja where the race, being held in Bolivia and Argentina, was in its ninth stage.

The death occurred when the support truck transporting the Mitsubishi car of French competitor Lionel Baud was involved in a crash with a lorry in the Argentine province of Cordoba.

Baud had already departed for France after running over and killing a 63-year-old spectator in an accident in Bolivia on Sunday.

Organisers said 10 people were also injured in Tuesday's accident.

It was the 65th death connected to the annual endurance event, which was first raced between France and Senegal in 1979 before being moved to South America for security reasons seven years ago.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who won the World Rally Championship twice in the early 1990s and the Dakar car category in 2010, took the stage and holds the overall lead. (Reporting by Marcos Brindicci; Writing by Luis Ampuero/Rex Gowar; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)