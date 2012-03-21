March 21 Next year's Dakar Rally will start in
Peru for the first time and end in Chile after crossing the
Andes into Argentina, organisers said on Wednesday.
It will be the fifth year in a row that the Dakar, a
gruelling event that started out as a race from Paris across the
Sahara desert to the Senegalese capital Dakar, has been held in
South America.
The event, which has claimed numerous lives over the years
and will be in its 35th edition next year, was switched from
Africa to Argentina in 2009 for security reasons.
The 2013 rally will start in Lima - the finish of this
year's edition - on Jan. 5 and end in Santiago on Jan. 20, with
a rest day in San Miguel de Tucuman in Argentina.
"Peru, Argentina and Chile, explored on a north to south
journey, will offer the Dakar a different angle of attack on the
Pacific Coast, the Atacama's dunes and the Andes Mountains,"
said Dakar director Etienne Lavigne in a statement.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)