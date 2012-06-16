June 16 British co-driver Gareth Roberts was
killed in Sicily on Saturday when his car crashed during a round
of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) series, organisers
said.
The 24-year-old Welshman was partnering Irish driver Craig
Breen in the Targa Florio event when they crashed their Peugeot
207 on the eighth Cefalu stage.
"Despite their best efforts, Gareth Roberts succumbed to his
injuries and the remainder of the event has been cancelled as a
mark of respect. Craig Breen was unhurt in the accident. No
spectators were involved," the official IRC website
(www.ircseries.com) said.
