Aug 4 Citroen's world champion Sebastien Loeb
won Rally Finland for the third time in his record-breaking
career on Saturday to stretch his overall lead in the standings.
The Frenchman, chasing his ninth championship in a row,
finished ahead of local favourite and team mate Mikko Hirvonen
with another Finn, Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala, in third place.
Loeb finished the final Ouninpohja 2 stage 6.1 seconds ahead
of Hirvonen, who lost precious time in the morning when he hit a
tree. Latvala was a further 28.9 adrift.
Norway's Petter Solberg was fourth in a Ford.
The victory was Loeb's sixth in eight races this season and
he led from start to finish.
