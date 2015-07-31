July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Finland on Friday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 1:16:19.200 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:02.600 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:24.000 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 00:34.100 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:49.600 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:52.300 7. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Ford 02:22.500 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 02:46.600 9. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 03:18.500 10. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 03:30.200