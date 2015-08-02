Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Finland on Sunday
1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 2:33:03.800
2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:13.700
3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 01:36.800
4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 03:58.700
5. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 04:29.300
6. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Ford 04:44.300
7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 06:20.300
8. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 07:11.200
9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 08:52.200
10. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 09:37.400
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)