Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Race from the Rallying Finland on Saturday
1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 2:28:11.400
2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford +00:06.100
3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford 00:35.000
4. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 00:56.100
5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:32.100
6. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 02:47.600
7. Matti Rantanen (Finland) Ford 04:51.700
8. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Ford 06:01.900
9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 06:04.300
10. Sebastien Ogier (France) Skoda 08:46.000
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)