Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
July 31 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Finland on Sunday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 2:38:05.800 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:29.100 3. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 01:41.300 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:45.900 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:48.200 6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:04.600 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 02:22.400 8. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 04:53.800 9. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai 05:22.400 10. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Skoda 05:35.500 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.