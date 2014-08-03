Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Finland on Sunday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 2:57:23.200 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:03.600 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:50.600 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 01:52.500 5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 02:49.700 6. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai 04:29.000 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 05:25.800 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 06:17.800 9. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 12:07.000 10. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Peugeot 14:44.700 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari