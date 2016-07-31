Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
July 31 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Finland on Sunday Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 227 2. Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 168 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 112 4. Volkswagen Motorsport II 109 5. Hyundai Motorsport N 86 6. Dmack World Rally Team 58 7. Jipocar Czech National Team 18 8. Yazeed Racing 4
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)