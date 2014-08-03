Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Finland on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 187
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 143
3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 95
4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 66
5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 62
6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 54
7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 46
8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 42
9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 31
10. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 26
11. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 20
12. Bryan Bouffier (France) M-Sport Ltd 18
13. Robert Kubica (Poland) RK M-Sport World Rally Team 12
14. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 10
15. Benito Guerra (Mexico) M-Sport World Rally Team 8
16. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 8
17. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 6
18. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Pontus Tidemand 4
19. Jaroslav Melicharek (Slovakia) Slovakia World Rally Team 4
20. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 3
21. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) FWRT srl 2
22. Matteo Gamba (Italy) Matteo Gamba 2
23. Craig Breen (Ireland) Peugeot Rally Academy 2
24. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 2
25. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Karl Kruuda 1
26. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1
27. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 1
Constructors Points
1. Volkswagen Motorsport 305
2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 130
3. M-Sport World Rally Team 106
4. Volkswagen Motorsport II 94
5. Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 88
6. Jipocar Czech National Team 34
7. RK M-Sport World Rally Team 21
8. Hyundai Motorsport N 12
9. Slovakia World Rally Team 0