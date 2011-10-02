* Home hope holds off Sordo in Alsace

* Hirvonen goes level with Loeb after Solberg disqualified (Updates with disqualification)

Oct 2 Sebastien Ogier won his home French rally on Sunday and Mikko Hirvonen finished third after a rival's disqualification to move level with Sebastien Loeb in the championship standings.

Seven-times world champion Loeb retired on Friday after engine failure and has two rallies left to try to fend off the challenge from Finland's Hirvonen, who was originally fourth in France but was bumped up to third after a stewards' meeting.

Petter Solberg thought he had clinched third but hours after the end of the three-day rally he was disqualified because his Citroen was under weight.

Ogier, three points behind Citroen team mate Loeb overall, won the rally by 6.3 seconds from Mini's Dani Sordo to seal his fifth victory of the season.

"It's a very good feeling. We had some difficulties towards the end and I had not such a good drive on the Power Stage, but it was okay," Ogier told www.wrc.com after coming home third in the final Power Stage.

"It (the championship) is still possible now but you will have to ask the team."

Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala picked up a deliberate two-minute penalty to shunt team mate Hirvonen up the pack and keep his championship dream very much alive.

Latvala had his glory though by winning the Power Stage on the asphalt roads around Haguenau, Loeb's home town. Loeb has won every championship since 2004.

The next rally is in Spain starting on Oct. 20.