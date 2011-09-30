Sept 30 World champion Sebastien Loeb retired on the opening day of the French rally with a suspected engine failure on Friday, ending the Citroen driver's hopes of winning his home event.

With title rival Mikko Hirvonen also losing time in his Ford, Loeb's French team mate Sebastien Ogier looked set to benefit when the event in Alsace finishes on Sunday.

Championship leader Loeb, 15 points ahead of Hirvonen in the standings with two rallies left after France, barely had time to enjoy the cheers of his adoring fans when he was sidelined on stage three while leading.

Finland's Hirvonen was delayed when he went off the road but Ogier, third in the standings, won the second and third stages and could move up to just a point behind Loeb having previously said his hopes were over.

Loeb, who crashed out of the previous rally in Australia, has won the last seven world titles.