Sept 30 World champion Sebastien Loeb retired on
the opening day of the French rally with a suspected engine
failure on Friday, ending the Citroen driver's hopes of winning
his home event.
With title rival Mikko Hirvonen also losing time in his
Ford, Loeb's French team mate Sebastien Ogier looked set to
benefit when the event in Alsace finishes on Sunday.
Championship leader Loeb, 15 points ahead of Hirvonen in the
standings with two rallies left after France, barely had time to
enjoy the cheers of his adoring fans when he was sidelined on
stage three while leading.
Finland's Hirvonen was delayed when he went off the road but
Ogier, third in the standings, won the second and third stages
and could move up to just a point behind Loeb having previously
said his hopes were over.
Loeb, who crashed out of the previous rally in Australia,
has won the last seven world titles.
