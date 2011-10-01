Oct 1 Home hope Sebastien Ogier built a good advantage on the second day of the French rally on Saturday and should wrap up a victory which will slash absent compatriot Sebastien Loeb's championship lead.

Citroen's Ogier, who topped off his day by winning the final stage through the streets of Mulhouse, was 9.5 seconds ahead of Friday's leader Dani Sordo in the Mini after a gruelling few hours on the asphalt roads in Alsace.

"It's a little bit more (of a lead) but it's still not comfortable because there are 40 kilometres still to go," Ogier told the official rally website (www.wrc.com).

Seven-times world champion Loeb, who leads Ford's Mikko Hirvonen by 15 points with two rounds remaining after France, retired on Friday after suffering engine failure.

Hirvonen has failed to capitalise, however, after various problems and lies in fifth place heading into Sunday's final day.

Ogier is third in the championship standings, 29 behind Loeb, and a victory would put him just behind his fellow Frenchman despite the 27-year-old previously saying his title hopes were over.

Kris Meeke crashed out when his Mini skidded and hit a tree stump 15 metres off the road, causing extensive damage to the car. Both driver and co-driver were uninjured. (Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)