Oct 1 Home hope Sebastien Ogier built a good
advantage on the second day of the French rally on Saturday and
should wrap up a victory which will slash absent compatriot
Sebastien Loeb's championship lead.
Citroen's Ogier, who topped off his day by winning the final
stage through the streets of Mulhouse, was 9.5 seconds ahead of
Friday's leader Dani Sordo in the Mini after a gruelling few
hours on the asphalt roads in Alsace.
"It's a little bit more (of a lead) but it's still not
comfortable because there are 40 kilometres still to go," Ogier
told the official rally website (www.wrc.com).
Seven-times world champion Loeb, who leads Ford's Mikko
Hirvonen by 15 points with two rounds remaining after France,
retired on Friday after suffering engine failure.
Hirvonen has failed to capitalise, however, after various
problems and lies in fifth place heading into Sunday's final
day.
Ogier is third in the championship standings, 29 behind
Loeb, and a victory would put him just behind his fellow
Frenchman despite the 27-year-old previously saying his title
hopes were over.
Kris Meeke crashed out when his Mini skidded and hit a tree
stump 15 metres off the road, causing extensive damage to the
car. Both driver and co-driver were uninjured.
