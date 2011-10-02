Oct 2 Sebastien Ogier won his home French rally
on Sunday to slash compatriot Sebastien Loeb's world
championship lead.
Seven-times world champion Loeb retired on Friday after
suffering engine failure and has two rallies remaining to try to
fend off his Citroen team mate's challenge.
Finland's Mikko Hirvonen is still in the title running in
his Ford after finishing fourth in France.
The next rally is in Spain starting on Oct. 20
(Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by Clare Fallon; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)