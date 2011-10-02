Oct 2 Sebastien Ogier won his home French rally on Sunday to slash compatriot Sebastien Loeb's world championship lead.

Seven-times world champion Loeb retired on Friday after suffering engine failure and has two rallies remaining to try to fend off his Citroen team mate's challenge.

Finland's Mikko Hirvonen is still in the title running in his Ford after finishing fourth in France.

The next rally is in Spain starting on Oct. 20