UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen puts Ferrari on top after test day two
* Canadian rookie Stroll damages his Williams (Adds second session)
PARIS Oct 3 French driver Sebastien Ogier secured his first world title on the opening day of the Rally of France on Thursday when his only rival Thierry Neuville failed to snatch the stage win he needed.
The 29-year-old Ogier started the race with an 83-point championship lead over second-placed Neuville and can no longer be caught by the Belgian.
Ogier takes over the world crown from fellow Frenchman and record nine-times champion Sebastien Loeb.
The Rally of France is the third last race of the season, with only Spain and Britain remaining. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Canadian rookie Stroll damages his Williams (Adds second session)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Carlos Sainz has plenty of ambitions of his own for 2017 but the young Spaniard also hopes to see friend and compatriot Fernando Alonso fall back in love with Formula One after years of frustration.
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.