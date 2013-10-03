PARIS Oct 3 French driver Sebastien Ogier secured his first world title on the opening day of the Rally of France on Thursday when his only rival Thierry Neuville failed to snatch the stage win he needed.

The 29-year-old Ogier started the race with an 83-point championship lead over second-placed Neuville and can no longer be caught by the Belgian.

Ogier takes over the world crown from fellow Frenchman and record nine-times champion Sebastien Loeb.

The Rally of France is the third last race of the season, with only Spain and Britain remaining. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)