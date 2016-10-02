EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of France on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 4:07:17.000 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai +00:46.400 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 01:10.000 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 01:35.600 5. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 02:18.600 6. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 02:36.100 7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 03:06.900 8. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 04:53.900 9. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 05:37.700 10. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 06:26.600 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.