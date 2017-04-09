April 9 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of France on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 88
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 75
3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 54
4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 48
5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 47
6. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 33
7. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27
8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 25
9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 20
10. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 12
11. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10
12. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 9
13. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 5
14. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 4
15. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 3
16. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2
17. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1
18. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1