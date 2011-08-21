BERLIN Aug 21 World champion Sebastien
Loeb was denied a ninth successive win in the Rally of
Germany when he was beaten by fellow Citroen driver Sebastien
Ogier on Sunday.
Loeb was unable to recover after suffering a puncture which
cost him more than one minute in the final stage of Saturday's
racing.
"It cannot be perfect every year," said Frenchman Loeb.
"It's what I've said every year - one day it will stop. We did a
good rally. We were a bit unlucky yesterday and there was
nothing we could do about that."
Ogier completed the three days of racing with an overall
time of three hours 32 minutes 15.9 seconds, 39 seconds ahead of
Loeb.
Spain's Dani Sordo was third, nearly two minutes further
back.
Loeb kept his lead in the world championship while Ogier,
whose win was his fourth of the season, moved into second place
ahead of Finland's Mikko Hirvonen.
