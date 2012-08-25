Aug 25 World champion Sebastien Loeb closed in on a ninth victory in the Rally of Germany after finishing Saturday's stages one minute 42.9 seconds ahead of the field.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala of Ford is second and Loeb's Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen third, 2:12.7 behind the Frenchman.

"We have finished the second day with a good lead so it's looking good for tomorrow," eight-times world champion Loeb said on the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).

Loeb's closest challenger at the start of the second day, Petter Solberg of Norway, retired after breaking his Ford Fiesta's right rear wheel and suspension on a rock on stage nine.

"It was my fault," Solberg said. "I lost the back end of the car in a very long left corner and I couldn't get it back again. We had a big slide and the car touched a rock."

Loeb, who has won six of the eight rallies so far this season, leads the drivers' championship by 43 points from Finn Hirvonen. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)