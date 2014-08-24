BERLIN Aug 24 Belgian Thierry Neuville was the surprise winner of the Rally of Germany on Sunday, clinching his maiden victory by 40 seconds over fellow Hyundai driver Dani Sordo after favourites Sebastien Ogier and Jari-Matti Latvala crashed out.

Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen in a Volkswagen was third, nearly a minute off first place.

Neuville dominated the final day of the three-day event with championship leader Ogier having pulled out following a crash on Saturday.

Latvala, who had taken the lead from Ogier going into Sunday's racing also crashed out, leaving Neuville to race to victory.

The Finn went off the road in a vineyard section about 14km after the start of the opening 18.03km stage on Sunday morning.

Frenchman Ogier leads the drivers' standings on 187 points with Latvala in second on 143.