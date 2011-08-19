BERLIN Aug 19 Seven-times world champion Sebastien Loeb, seeking to win the Rally of Germany for a record ninth time, opened a lead of 7.4 seconds after the first day on Friday.

Speeding past vineyards on dusty country roads near Trier, a stone's throw from his Alsatian home across the border in France, Loeb shook off fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier who was in second place.

"It's been a good day for me and I have been pushing very hard because Ogier has been pushing everywhere," said the 37-year-old world championship leader.

Ogier briefly threatened compatriot Loeb when he slashed his lead to 0.9 seconds with victory in the fourth stage.

Loeb responded in style though, driving faster in the final two stages as Ogier paid dearly for some mistakes and almost overshot two junctions.

Mikko Hirvonen of Finland was third in his Ford, one minute 18 seconds off the pace. Spain's Dani Sordo claimed fourth spot in his works Mini. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)