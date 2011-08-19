BERLIN Aug 19 Seven-times world champion
Sebastien Loeb, seeking to win the Rally of Germany for a record
ninth time, opened a lead of 7.4 seconds after the first day on
Friday.
Speeding past vineyards on dusty country roads near Trier, a
stone's throw from his Alsatian home across the border in
France, Loeb shook off fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier who
was in second place.
"It's been a good day for me and I have been pushing very
hard because Ogier has been pushing everywhere," said the
37-year-old world championship leader.
Ogier briefly threatened compatriot Loeb when he slashed his
lead to 0.9 seconds with victory in the fourth stage.
Loeb responded in style though, driving faster in the final
two stages as Ogier paid dearly for some mistakes and almost
overshot two junctions.
Mikko Hirvonen of Finland was third in his Ford, one minute
18 seconds off the pace. Spain's Dani Sordo claimed fourth spot
in his works Mini.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)