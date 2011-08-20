* Loeb suffers puncture on final stage

* Team mate Ogier takes lead (Adds quotes and details)

By Karolos Grohmann

BERLIN, Aug 20 World champion Sebastien Loeb lost his narrow lead and much of his hope of winning a ninth Rally of Germany on Saturday when he dropped more than a minute behind fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier after a puncture on the final stage of the day.

Loeb, the seven-times world champion who also leads the standings this season, had held off a challenge from fellow Frenchman Ogier midway through the day's racing and went into the repeated Panzerplatte stage with an advantage of more than three seconds.

However, he dropped a one minute 11.3 seconds behind his countryman after he sustained a front-wheel puncture towards the end of the stage.

"I think maybe on a straight we saw a few rocks on the road," Loeb said. "We were taking it easy (until then), but what can we do?"

Ogier had been told at the start of the second day to hold his position and not push Loeb given the Citroen drivers' big lead. He refused to comment on the order and looked clearly determined to give Loeb a run for his money, cutting his lead back to just over a second after the 11th stage.

In a repeat of Friday's stages, however, Loeb struck back instantly, winning the 13th stage to take a bigger lead into the final stage, before the puncture.

"For sure I cannot be happy when my team mate has a problem," Ogier said. "It is a good thing there is justice in the sport."

Spaniard Dani Sordo held on for third place, almost a minute behind Loeb, ahead of Finland's Mikko Hirvonen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)