* Loeb suffers puncture on final stage
* Team mate Ogier takes lead
(Adds quotes and details)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Aug 20 World champion Sebastien Loeb
lost his narrow lead and much of his hope of winning a ninth
Rally of Germany on Saturday when he dropped more than a minute
behind fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier after a puncture on
the final stage of the day.
Loeb, the seven-times world champion who also leads the
standings this season, had held off a challenge from fellow
Frenchman Ogier midway through the day's racing and went into
the repeated Panzerplatte stage with an advantage of more than
three seconds.
However, he dropped a one minute 11.3 seconds behind his
countryman after he sustained a front-wheel puncture towards the
end of the stage.
"I think maybe on a straight we saw a few rocks on the
road," Loeb said. "We were taking it easy (until then), but what
can we do?"
Ogier had been told at the start of the second day to hold
his position and not push Loeb given the Citroen drivers' big
lead. He refused to comment on the order and looked clearly
determined to give Loeb a run for his money, cutting his lead
back to just over a second after the 11th stage.
In a repeat of Friday's stages, however, Loeb struck back
instantly, winning the 13th stage to take a bigger lead into the
final stage, before the puncture.
"For sure I cannot be happy when my team mate has a
problem," Ogier said. "It is a good thing there is justice in
the sport."
Spaniard Dani Sordo held on for third place, almost a minute
behind Loeb, ahead of Finland's Mikko Hirvonen.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)